Seaward Management Limited Partnership Continues to Hold Stake in Xylem (XYL); Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 176.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 184,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 289,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.14 million, up from 104,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 50,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 363,455 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.73M, up from 312,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 917,585 shares traded or 18.30% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,119 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $43.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 26,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,922 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xylem Inc (XYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 285 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 149,765 shares. Stanley holds 1.25% or 65,024 shares. The New York-based Hrt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 21,090 shares. Geode Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 10,204 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 936,728 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 6,405 are owned by Portland Advsrs Ltd Co. Bb&T Corporation has 0.07% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Schroder Invest Gp has invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 369,064 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,886 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Fincl Gru owns 1,720 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Capital Int Invsts holds 4.86% or 95.92M shares in its portfolio. Whittier owns 700,808 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Com reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 2,997 shares. First Manhattan Comm stated it has 5.93 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 28,994 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scott & Selber invested in 56,970 shares. 120.32 million are held by Acr Alpine Capital Rech Ltd. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co stated it has 914,802 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 885,394 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co invested in 47,907 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 17,000 shares to 612,900 shares, valued at $42.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 986,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,448 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).