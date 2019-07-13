Seaward Management Limited Partnership Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake By $1.17 Million; Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 5.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership acquired 6,147 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 125,475 shares with $24.09M value, up from 119,328 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $80.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48 million shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – Top bankers warn London’s status as a global finance centre at risk from Brexit; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – SALAME, VICE CHAIRMAN OF FIRM & GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION AND EALET, GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Underwriting Rev $1.21 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Conducts Review After Allegations of 1994 Sexual Assault; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Prospects Sour; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 08/05/2018 – GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA GBLB.BR – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 17.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 25,606 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 116,980 shares with $12.17 million value, down from 142,586 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $288.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Foot Locker Inc Com (NYSE:FL) stake by 5,054 shares to 161,580 valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 71,006 shares and now owns 340,002 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund reported 49,736 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp has 14,792 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 24,051 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 895,803 shares. Maryland-based Consulate Incorporated has invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Berkshire Hathaway invested in 315,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 10,663 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.83% or 18,403 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt reported 13,309 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amica Mutual owns 67,252 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company accumulated 89,343 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,362 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Mgmt has invested 1.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 31 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.28M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Co reported 2,278 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1.71M shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Lc invested in 1,247 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 31,499 shares. Motco has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,375 shares. Pennsylvania owns 40,112 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Horizon Lc reported 0.01% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service reported 5,248 shares stake.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – New Dow Record Eyed as U.S. Futures Set to Open Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.