Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stock Value Declined While Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Stake by $860,889; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose, Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $354,914

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.08 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 34.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 11,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,707 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 835,926 shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS WITHDRAWS 2018 ADCETRIS SALES; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 21/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,978 shares to 16,543 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 36,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70 million for 13.92 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Ocean Group Ltd by 350,000 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $113.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.