Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stock Price Rose While Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Bkd Wealth Advisors Increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake by $346,384

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 624,189 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 346.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 43,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 55,798 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 37.16M shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 01/05/2018 – F-Series Posts Best April Results in 18 Years While New Expedition Climbs 26 Percent At Retail; New Navigator Retail Sales Jump; 11/05/2018 – Ford’s April China vehicle sales slump 26 pct y/y; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – ALLOCATION OF $3 BILLION OF COMMITMENTS TO FORD CREDIT ON AN IRREVOCABLE AND EXCLUSIVE BASIS REMAINS IN PLACE; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A Series 2018-1 & 2018-2; 08/05/2018 – Propel Insurance Partners with Flexpoint Ford to Accelerate Growth and Support Strategic Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – In Next Podcast, Famous New York City Cop, Bo Dietl, Calls On Ford Executive Elena Ford To Apologize To Him And His Investigato; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Ford interested in buying, redeveloping Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 26/03/2018 – Behind the Fashion Videos for Tom Ford, Alexander Wang and More; 14/03/2018 – KOTSOPOULOS: FORD COULD BE FAVORABLE FOR CREDIT SPREADS IN ONT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management Company has 54,222 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council reported 32,000 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Nuveen Asset Limited Company has 13,818 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw holds 108,183 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 224,831 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank holds 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 373,100 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 59,679 shares. Fosun International Limited invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 149,651 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 46,097 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 33,567 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 95,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 933 shares to 8,437 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 17,468 shares to 415,001 shares, valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 21,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,348 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.43% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gideon Advisors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 26,475 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fcg Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 326,361 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Llc reported 25,553 shares. Group One Trading LP holds 0.01% or 130,598 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd owns 37,447 shares. Northern Tru has 0.09% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 42.41 million shares. Panagora Asset Management has 215,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hl Finance Svcs holds 0.03% or 188,049 shares. American National Insur Company Tx has 266,420 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0% or 15,566 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 266,300 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 167,311 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock or 10,200 shares.