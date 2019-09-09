Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lifted Position by $537,572 as Valuation Rose; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Increases Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 24.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 7,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 37,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 30,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.46. About 302,200 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 21/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 438,949 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 19,447 shares stake. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 851,325 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Profund Advisors Ltd Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 29,973 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 45,821 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 120,712 shares. Gru One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Int Group owns 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 4,177 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 224,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 2,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,123 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc stated it has 23,993 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 3,564 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 218 were accumulated by Assetmark.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,538 shares to 130,238 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 198,645 shares to 565,845 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 10,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,685 shares, and cut its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.