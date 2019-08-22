Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $857,166 as Market Value Rose; As Brunswick (BC) Stock Value Declined, Skylands Capital Has Upped Stake

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 352,326 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 240% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 23,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 33,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 9,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 751,050 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Trust Of Vermont has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 5,135 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 78,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 40,715 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 26,108 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 20,185 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 0.77% stake. Cap Intl Limited Ca accumulated 22,496 shares. Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 0.04% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 22,707 shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 6,982 shares. 9.20M were reported by Blackrock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 12,779 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 81,718 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 4,534 shares to 31,270 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Joint Corp by 47,884 shares to 527,650 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,600 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc owns 85,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Somerset Tru owns 8,734 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Aurora Invest Counsel owns 39,197 shares for 1% of their portfolio. 13,336 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Barclays Plc holds 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 30,362 shares. Moreover, Amp Investors Ltd has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 103 shares or 0% of the stock. United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 67,394 are owned by Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Lp. Oakbrook Limited Liability reported 8,800 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp has 1.95 million shares.

