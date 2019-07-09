Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $857,166; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lowered Its Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Holding by $902,486

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $102.35. About 26,914 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 16.59% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – FTC: Global Concepts Ltd. Deceptively Advertised MSA 30X Amplifier Device to Consumers Nationwide; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 831,389 shares traded or 12.61% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS WITHDRAWS 2018 ADCETRIS SALES; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.27M for 21.87 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares to 51,394 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,225 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Northern reported 556,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.07% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has 819,584 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,455 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 1,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisors Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,196 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Anchor Limited Co accumulated 0.07% or 29,918 shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset accumulated 2,864 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) or 66,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 244,900 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 244,877 shares. Sivik Healthcare Lc owns 10,000 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Moreover, Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Virtu Financial Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 17,694 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 20,478 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 493 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Nv reported 7,100 shares stake. Regions Financial reported 1,400 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Shell Asset Management Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). M&T Retail Bank holds 18,462 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.