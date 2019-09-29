Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Lowered Its Holding; Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lowered Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $536,112

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 3,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 66,318 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.20M, down from 69,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.08M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 992,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 50.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46B, down from 51.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 2.04M shares traded or 106.81% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN); 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71 million for 14.55 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 19,873 shares to 69,195 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 14,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $14.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 654,659 shares to 803,246 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 1.72 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc..

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

