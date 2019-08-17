Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Market Value Rose While Lagoda Investment Management LP Decreased Position by $857,166; Dish Network (DISH) Market Valuation Declined While Mad River Investors Decreased Its Position by $304,575

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 1.38M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.2. About 435,475 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 21/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (NYSEMKT:VNRX) by 257,753 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 361,311 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sarl accumulated 188,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Amp Cap Ltd reported 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Waddell And Reed Fin reported 854,032 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Wasatch has 45,585 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Axa reported 148,530 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Pioneer Fincl Bank N A Or has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 105,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 9,238 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 27,111 are held by Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Limited. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,514 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Company invested in 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $16.38 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES also bought $306,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Tuesday, February 19. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.