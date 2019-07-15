Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Market Value Declined While Emory University Has Lowered Its Holding by $596,483; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Value Rose, Third Point Has Lowered Stake

Emory University decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 8,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 41,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 851,730 shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN); 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $198.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands's quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Gru has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Montecito Savings Bank & Tru holds 2,178 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs Inc holds 33,735 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 671 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Salem Counselors owns 50 shares. Creative Planning owns 21,317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Penobscot Invest Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,490 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 1,420 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% or 28,536 shares. Miller Invest Management Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Franklin reported 1.51M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Senator Invest Group LP stated it has 575,000 shares. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 3,639 shares. Welch Grp Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kj Harrison And Partners Inc reported 11,250 shares stake.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.

