Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Holding Has Boosted by Suntrust Banks Inc; As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose, Shareholder S Muoio & Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.50 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 92.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 22,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 11,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 2.04 million shares traded or 107.50% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 80.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 120,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 620,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 9.61 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest holds 0.06% or 2,960 shares. 152,318 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 17,794 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 7,100 shares. Allstate holds 0.02% or 18,038 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush Com has invested 0.27% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 13,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs Limited has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 5,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 244,068 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Company stated it has 30,984 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 4,812 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 23,593 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 242,700 shares.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,141 shares to 4,864 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 116,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,967 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYK).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.06M for 9.68 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

