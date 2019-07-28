Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Holder Emory University Trimmed Its Holding by $596,483; Encore Wire (WIRE) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Boosted Holding

Emory University decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 8,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 41,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.46. About 763,711 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 07/03/2018 – SGEN: PHASE 1 STUDY IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 136.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 191,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 332,089 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, up from 140,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 64,534 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Hood River Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Strs Ohio reported 1,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Inv Prtnrs reported 1% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Forest Hill Cap Llc holds 1.3% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 73,651 shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc owns 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 173,905 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 26,886 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 27,027 shares. Advsr Asset holds 0% or 1,468 shares in its portfolio. Heartland Advisors Inc invested in 0.91% or 215,894 shares. State Street Corp reported 596,353 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 7,166 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Sterling Cap Management Llc holds 0% or 3,531 shares.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PURA Explores CBD Infused Beer With Existing Beer Producer – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 19, 2019 : NOK, CLF, BP, FCX, CS, GOLD – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Eaton to Buy TransDigm’s Unit, Expand Aerospace Business – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPEL President & CEO Ryan Pape To Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,153 shares to 75,016 shares, valued at $34.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 28,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,141 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America De holds 446,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 37,391 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 6,341 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 61,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 0.03% or 9.26M shares. Sei stated it has 35,180 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Northeast Financial Consultants invested 0.04% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 109 shares. Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Piedmont Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 7,991 shares. 4,925 are owned by Daiwa Securities Inc. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited stated it has 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).