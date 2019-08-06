Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

As Biotechnology companies, Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.04 N/A -1.75 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seattle Genetics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Seattle Genetics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 8.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $81.8. Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, with potential upside of 75.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seattle Genetics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.