Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.12 N/A -1.75 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 270.44 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, MeiraGTx Holdings plc which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seattle Genetics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.56% and an $79.75 consensus price target. MeiraGTx Holdings plc on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus price target and a 95.50% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that MeiraGTx Holdings plc appears more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Seattle Genetics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.