Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.73 N/A -1.75 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seattle Genetics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.03 beta indicates that Seattle Genetics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.15 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Marker Therapeutics Inc. which has a 22.1 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$80.2 is Seattle Genetics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 8.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares and 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.