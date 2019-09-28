Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 74 -2.41 112.00M -1.75 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seattle Genetics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seattle Genetics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 151,126,703.55% -21.4% -18% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 157,973,608.63% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seattle Genetics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 0.66% upside potential and an average target price of $76.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seattle Genetics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 61.4%. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.