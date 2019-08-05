Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.04 N/A -1.75 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 190.91 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s consensus price target is $81.8, while its potential upside is 8.88%. On the other hand, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 114.94% and its consensus price target is $40. The information presented earlier suggests that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.