Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Contrasting side by side

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.91 N/A -1.75 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.86 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seattle Genetics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.03 shows that Seattle Genetics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Seattle Genetics Inc. is $81.8, with potential upside of 3.28%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average price target and a 1,796.55% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.