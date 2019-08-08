Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 15.97 N/A -1.75 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 24.40 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seattle Genetics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.03 shows that Seattle Genetics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. MediWound Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 9.36% upside potential and an average price target of $81.8. On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 237.67% and its average price target is $10.13. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seattle Genetics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Seattle Genetics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.