Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Contrasting side by side

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 14.18 N/A -0.79 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seattle Genetics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.22 shows that Seattle Genetics Inc. is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and has 45.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has an average target price of $86.25, and a 35.34% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, which is potential 28.50% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Seattle Genetics Inc. seems more appealing than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.