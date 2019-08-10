Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seattle Genetics Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Seattle Genetics Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.40% -18.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Seattle Genetics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. N/A 71 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

Seattle Genetics Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $81.8, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. The peers have a potential upside of 137.53%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Seattle Genetics Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seattle Genetics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. are 3 and 2.7. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a beta of 2.03 and its 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Seattle Genetics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Seattle Genetics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.