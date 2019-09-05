Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.23 N/A -1.75 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seattle Genetics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

Seattle Genetics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.03 beta. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s consensus target price is $79.75, while its potential upside is 11.77%. Competitively the consensus target price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 93.92% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seattle Genetics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.