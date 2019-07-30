Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparing side by side

Both Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.16 N/A -0.79 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Seattle Genetics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Risk & Volatility

Seattle Genetics Inc. is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.22. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$81.8 is Seattle Genetics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 8.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seattle Genetics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8.1%. About 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.