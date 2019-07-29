Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.21 N/A -0.79 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a consensus target price of $81.8, and a 7.70% upside potential. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 87.89%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seattle Genetics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.