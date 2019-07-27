Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Comparison side by side

Since Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 15.89 N/A -0.79 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.56 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Seattle Genetics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 2.22 beta, while its volatility is 122.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

The upside potential is 9.86% for Seattle Genetics Inc. with average price target of $81.8. Competitively the average price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $114.64, which is potential 41.34% upside. Based on the results given earlier, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. was more bullish than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.