Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparison side by side

Both Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.38 N/A -1.75 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Seattle Genetics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility & Risk

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Seattle Genetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 6.64% for Seattle Genetics Inc. with average price target of $81.8. On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 134.14% and its average price target is $15.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seattle Genetics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.1% respectively. About 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.