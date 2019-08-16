Seatown Holdings Upped Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $29.88 Million; 13D Management Increased Position in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by $354,368 as Stock Value Rose

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 7,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 177,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, up from 170,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 323,531 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO EXPECTS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON GENERIC PROAIR; 10/04/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First to File Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Ultravate(R) Lotion, 0.05%; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1271.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 194,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36M, up from 14,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 4.95M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Are there any viable alternatives to Facebook?; 07/03/2018 – EU tells tech firms it wants to tax profit, not revenue; 09/04/2018 – Ahead of Mark Zuckerberg Testimony, Facebook Already Has Made Changes; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio); 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS DECISIONS ON POLITICAL ADVERTISING HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MONEY; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK LISTS JOB POSTINGS FOR POSITIONS ON THE TEAM; 23/03/2018 – The battle to fix Facebook […]; 16/05/2018 – No sign of illegal co-ordination among Brexit campaigners – data firm; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company:

