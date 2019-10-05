Seatown Holdings Upped Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position by $15.48 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 273.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 113,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 155,512 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.20 million, up from 41,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 15,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.41. About 421,191 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 17,340 shares to 46,656 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $127.71M for 37.16 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16,500 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 46,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,585 shares, and cut its stake in Laureate Education Inc.

