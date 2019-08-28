Seatown Holdings Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Has Lowered by $3.30 Million; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Cut Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding as Valuation Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 5.30M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 3.80 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi & ICICI-Videocon cases moved back to home cadre Tripura; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis issues weaken calls for private ownership; 29/05/2018 – Banking Tech: ICICI Bank unveils innovation labs; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM EARNED 19.07 BLN RUPEES VS 15.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $47.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 639,859 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Fincl Architects has 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 712,400 shares. 179,493 were accumulated by Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Company. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Wellington Group Inc Llp accumulated 0.11% or 36.77M shares. 320,369 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 70,812 shares. Covington Capital Management has 5,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 263 are owned by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Gagnon Advisors Lc has invested 2.6% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested in 0% or 36 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company reported 18,206 shares stake.