Seatown Holdings Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Last Week Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) latest ratings:

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.58 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 23.31 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.58 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 23.31 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 358,854 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. $2.21M worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares were sold by ROZANSKI HORACIO. Thompson Elizabeth M had sold 15,000 shares worth $817,500 on Monday, February 11. $1.44M worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) was sold by Messer Angela M. on Monday, February 11. ROSSOTTI CHARLES O had sold 10,000 shares worth $532,600.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $124,035. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Seatown Holdings decreased Spdr Series Trust (KRE) stake by 119,216 shares to 50,784 valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Worldpay Inc stake by 170,000 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive.