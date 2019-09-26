Seatown Holdings Raised Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stake By $825,000; J Goldman & Company LP Lowered Louisiana Pac (LPX) Stake

Seatown Holdings increased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) stake by 43.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Seatown Holdings acquired 5,500 shares as Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)’s stock rose 17.49%. The Seatown Holdings holds 18,200 shares with $2.75M value, up from 12,700 last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D now has $8.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $153.98. About 20,528 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) stake by 47.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 123,644 shares as Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX)’s stock rose 5.49%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 139,256 shares with $3.65M value, down from 262,900 last quarter. Louisiana Pac Corp now has $3.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 59,544 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 83,136 shares to 93,136 valued at $11.29M in 2019Q2. It also upped Zillow Group Inc (Call) stake by 24,000 shares and now owns 60,000 shares. Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.80 million for 25.44 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 11,967 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 588,901 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 107,209 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.08% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 16,928 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 482,251 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc invested in 548,928 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,982 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 142,000 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc owns 190,154 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company reported 156,236 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 185,084 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 124,359 shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 1,396 shares. Adage Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 2.82M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has $16600 highest and $16300 lowest target. $164.50’s average target is 6.83% above currents $153.98 stock price. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of BFAM in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”.

Seatown Holdings decreased Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) stake by 15,114 shares to 49,157 valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 61,801 shares and now owns 8,199 shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold BFAM shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.56 million shares or 0.31% less from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Llc reported 19,216 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 68 shares. Ww accumulated 0.08% or 2.25 million shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 16,064 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0.01% or 39,773 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 2,368 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 19,251 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability accumulated 2,226 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech has invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Css Ltd Co Il holds 1,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 18,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,842 shares. Prudential Fincl has 3,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc accumulated 24 shares.