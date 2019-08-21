Seatown Holdings Position In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Raised; Bank Hapoalim Bm Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 232,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45M, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 7.16 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,899 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 59,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 5.61 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Lc stated it has 29,490 shares. Amarillo Bancshares holds 1.4% or 30,093 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc holds 10,056 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,150 shares. Moreover, Grace And White has 0.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,165 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tompkins Finance Corp invested in 2.52% or 107,392 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 3.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Braun Stacey stated it has 413,062 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Company has 3.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.27M shares. Yhb Inv Inc accumulated 3.75% or 202,851 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 78,481 shares. Opus Cap Gru Limited invested in 0.38% or 12,109 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 170,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 155,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,520 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

