Seatown Holdings Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bislett Management Increased Its Stake

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 6.75M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 3.41 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 4.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – TO SET UP PROBE HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PERSON INTO ADDITIONAL WHISLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ALLEGING NON-ADHERENCE OF CODE OF CONDUCT BY MD, CEO; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – SCOPE OF PROBE TO BE COMPREHENSIVE; TO USE FORENSICS/EMAIL REVIEWS, RECORDAL OF STATEMENTS WHEREVER WARRANTED; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES IPO PRICE BAND SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $695.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.18% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 645,363 shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

Another recent and important ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,000 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GTT to Acquire KPN International – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GTT Communications Is Undervalued And Misunderstood Following Short Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.