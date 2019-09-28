Seatown Holdings Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined; Veeva Sys Cl A Com (VEEV) Shareholder Bessemer Group Upped Its Position

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 32,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.11 million, down from 33,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Com (VEEV) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 6,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 498,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.77 million, up from 492,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 1.79M shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 124,707 shares to 136,621 shares, valued at $13.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 276,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon bull expects softer margins – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Convoy Raising Capital And Seeking $3 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon target trimmed on near-term profitability – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Shields Ltd Llc reported 480 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset has invested 1.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 791 shares. Westover Cap Advisors reported 2.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 52,583 shares. Condor Cap has 0.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,091 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 3.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,010 were accumulated by Connable Office Incorporated. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Lc has 566,683 shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs LP has invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Liberty Capital Mngmt stated it has 3,638 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 90,638 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 17 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Limited has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “OPKO Health Switches to Multichannel Veeva CRM to Drive More Effective Customer Engagement – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Sun Capital, Veeva, New Mountain, GTCR, Adams Street, Balance Point, Carlyle, VSS – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Food For Thought Regarding Veeva’s Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Hengehold Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Axa holds 0.18% or 283,065 shares. Moreover, Intrust Bancorporation Na has 0.05% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings owns 3,787 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation And holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 12,539 shares. 23,072 are held by Global Thematic Lc. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.07% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Bell Comml Bank reported 0.21% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 215,944 shares. British Columbia Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 12,574 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 212,584 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Davy Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 740,603 shares stake.