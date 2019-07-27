Seatown Holdings Maintains Stake in Facebook (FB); Abrams Bison Investments Has Decreased Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position as Share Price Rose

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09 million, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $11.6 during the last trading session, reaching $492.5. About 77,865 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1271.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36 million, up from 14,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook investors demand answers over data scandal; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXTENDS PRE-MKT LOSS TO 2.3% ON REPORT OF FTC PROBE; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on ‘Fake News,’ Privacy; 27/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg turns down request from Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 111.7 MLN REAIS IN BRAZIL FOR NOT COOPERATING WITH CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION -FEDERAL PROSECUTORS; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: #FullCmte Convenes Hearing on “Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data”; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry files lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and lnstagram; 15/05/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook launches a groundbreaking new product.#PUPPETREGIME @gzeromedia; 29/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Facebook to commercially launch WhatsApp payment service in India next week – report; 21/03/2018 – Guelph Mercury: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zuora Inc by 73,791 shares to 40,009 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,880 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

