Seatown Holdings Lowered Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding by $745,339; Stock Price Declined; As Interface (TILE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Harvey Partners Trimmed Position

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 176,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 754,941 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 621,918 shares traded or 69.37% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 28.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.56M for 16.05 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

