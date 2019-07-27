Seatown Holdings Lowered Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake by $3.30 Million; As Mbt Finl (MBTF) Valuation Declined, Alpine Partners Vi Decreased Its Position by $882,410

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 6.12 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 13/04/2018 – BSE SEEKS CLARIFICATION FROM ICICI BANK ON REPORT OF SEBI PROBE; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Finance ministry sources say RBI to decide on Chanda Kochhar’s term at India’s ICICI Bank – PTI in Business Standard; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Profit Falls to Two-Year Low as Loan Provisions Surge; 12/04/2018 – SEBI SPOKESMAN DIDN’T IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO QUERY ON ICICI; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 25/05/2018 – ICICI: SEBI NOTICE ISSUED AFTER INITIAL RESPONSES ON QUERIES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS ITS CREDIT APPROVAL PROCESSES ARE ROBUST

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 59,368 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $47.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 73,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 29,018 shares to 42,713 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.