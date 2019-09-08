Seatown Holdings Lifted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $7.73 Million as Stock Price Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose While Healthcor Management LP Has Boosted by $38.33 Million Its Position

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 246.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 723,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.97 million, up from 293,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 48,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 100,198 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92M, up from 51,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 119,216 shares to 50,784 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co has 0.77% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 23,085 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 1.71M shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Finemark Bankshares & reported 103,566 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Country Trust National Bank holds 232 shares. Griffin Asset holds 1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 44,571 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability accumulated 2,360 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 1.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.14M shares. 3,098 were reported by Hodges Capital Mngmt. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd holds 24,890 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% or 15,825 shares. Grimes & Commerce reported 3,639 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 103,574 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,336 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% or 205,122 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.6% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 23,814 are owned by Allstate. Sei Invs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). D E Shaw And holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.60M shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na invested in 0.33% or 24,672 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 41,410 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Com invested in 134,513 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.32% stake. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 0.01% or 218 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co invested in 12,402 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 587,436 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Sivik Glob Healthcare Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

