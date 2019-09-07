Seatown Holdings Lifted Holding in Visa (V) as Valuation Rose; Chilton Capital Management Has Lifted Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Position by $1.90 Million; Stock Value Rose

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 177.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 86,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 497,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31 million, up from 411,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2.15M shares traded or 17.00% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares to 286,880 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Stock Option Grants – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc holds 2,567 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Limited Co owns 84,259 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Inv has 1.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 52,408 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Company invested in 52,769 shares. Allstate has invested 0.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.17% or 31,866 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has 4,875 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. World Invsts holds 1.11% or 29.22 million shares. Monetta holds 34,000 shares. 41,097 are held by Stillwater Management Ltd Company. Roosevelt Grp reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marsico Management Limited Liability Company invested 7.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0.98% or 13.58 million shares. Agf Inc holds 298,880 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 1.73% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 92.26M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited holds 161,200 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.14M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc holds 105,007 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.02% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 283,637 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 203,837 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Strs Ohio invested in 370,805 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.07% or 14.03M shares. Howe & Rusling owns 48 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lnd Buildings Investment Management Limited holds 4.39% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 789,000 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 54,826 shares.

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Homes 4 Rent Is Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Homes 4 Rent declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Tops Q1 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Homes 4 Rent Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.