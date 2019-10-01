Seatown Holdings Lifted Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Ecolab (ECL) as Stock Price Rose

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,712 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66M, down from 35,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $197.34. About 163,066 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 251.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 276,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 386,581 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.69M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.79 billion market cap company. It closed at $54.44 lastly. It is down 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 44,800 shares to 18,700 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 57,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 1.85% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 19.49M shares. Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 0.77% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 26,875 shares. Benin Management Corp has invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 144,385 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,150 shares. Whalerock Point Limited reported 0.15% stake. Nadler Financial Gru Incorporated holds 0.11% or 7,308 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Limited reported 1,820 shares. M&R Capital owns 0.35% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 30,820 shares. Bislett Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4.65% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 150,000 shares. Fenimore Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Co has invested 0.9% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 36,173 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated. Profund Advsrs Llc stated it has 80,975 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,762 shares.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $974.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 203,934 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $84.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.68 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

