Seatown Holdings Lifted Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Position; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increased By $1.31 Million Its Take (TTWO) Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Take (TTWO) stake by 25.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 13,895 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 67,542 shares with $6.37M value, up from 53,647 last quarter. Take now has $14.38B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.41M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Seatown Holdings increased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) stake by 30.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seatown Holdings acquired 3,000 shares as Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)’s stock rose 17.49%. The Seatown Holdings holds 12,700 shares with $1.61M value, up from 9,700 last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D now has $9.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $162.82. About 248,437 shares traded or 0.57% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S

Among 8 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $134.22’s average target is 4.20% above currents $128.81 stock price. Take-Two Interactive Software had 18 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Wedbush. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stake by 9,845 shares to 79,967 valued at $12.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Usg Corp. (NYSE:USG) stake by 582,897 shares and now owns 971,915 shares. Square Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.05% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bbt reported 0.74% stake. Thompson Invest Mgmt accumulated 4,270 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Prelude Cap Limited Liability accumulated 6,046 shares. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 3,345 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 340,080 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 22,437 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 4,510 shares. Synovus Corp holds 260 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 852 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp owns 145,610 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ser Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 65,405 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bright Horizons Family has $16300 highest and $126 lowest target. $144.50’s average target is -11.25% below currents $162.82 stock price. Bright Horizons Family had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) rating on Friday, March 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $126 target. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, June 20.

