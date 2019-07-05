Seatown Holdings Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; First Heartland Consultants Cut Position in Intel (INTC) by $1.62 Million as Market Valuation Declined

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 11.49 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45M, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 14.92 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh holds 0.1% or 4,466 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,900 shares. Montgomery Inv Mgmt Inc holds 18,478 shares. Cap Ca invested in 117,422 shares. Mcrae Capital Management invested in 114,423 shares or 5.62% of the stock. Eqis Capital Management has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Firm stated it has 3,776 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 38,800 shares. Navellier And Associate Inc reported 15,209 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 18,321 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Company has 677 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Founders Management Limited Co has invested 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 3.36% or 337,554 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd stated it has 5,822 shares. Cordasco Networks stated it has 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon, Google and AMD – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why AMD’s Latest Win Over NVIDIA Should Power Its Stock Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Ups Ante in Cloud With Oracle Partnership – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text (OTEX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zuora Inc by 73,791 shares to 40,009 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,708 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 474,228 shares to 556,682 shares, valued at $18.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 15,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorporation accumulated 135,867 shares. Karp Capital has 43,504 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability has 44,987 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy Assoc has 42,486 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Payden Rygel accumulated 1.23% or 312,900 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru owns 16,503 shares. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 29,279 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.98% or 83,611 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 102,044 were accumulated by Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership. Ajo LP stated it has 1.37 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Vantage Investment Partners Limited Liability reported 192,061 shares stake. Marco Ltd Liability Company reported 318,641 shares. Foundry Ltd reported 393,098 shares stake.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Intel Falls After Q1 Report, Analysts Recommend Buying The Dip – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank Sees Solid Value in Battered Semiconductor Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Bull Run on AMD Stock Is Not Anywhere Near Over – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.86% Yield (INTC) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REGI, INTC, UNIT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.