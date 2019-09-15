Seatown Holdings Increased Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Market Valuation Declined; Broadfin Capital Cut Holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) by $12.17 Million as Stock Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 82.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 441,088 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 1.26 million shares traded or 254.02% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3.4% Position in Adamas Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $35M; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Adamas Pharma; 19/04/2018 – Adamas: Patients Receiving Gocovri Experienced Long-Term Durability for Up to Two Years; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT GOCOVRI WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS REPORTS PHASE 3 DATA OF GOCOVRI IN PARKINSON’S PATIENTS; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%; 06/03/2018 ADAMAS INCORPORATION PCL – APPOINTS KRIANGKRAI SIRAVANICHKAN AS ACTING CEO IN PLACE OF PATTANAN APIRAYOTHIN

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 980.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 110,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.72 million, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $459.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 37,200 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 429,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Analysts await Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.89 EPS, up 27.05% or $0.33 from last year’s $-1.22 per share. After $-0.90 actual EPS reported by Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 44,800 shares to 18,700 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 15,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,157 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 3.24M shares. Scott And Selber Inc owns 12,492 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Hexavest Inc holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,094 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 80,918 shares. City stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ally Fincl has invested 0.7% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58.77 million shares. Thomasville Financial Bank holds 1.66% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 63,322 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 43,672 shares. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership owns 6,144 shares. Putnam Llc reported 2.45M shares. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd stated it has 1,583 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,150 shares.

