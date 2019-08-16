Seatown Holdings Increased Position in Msci (MSCI) by $12.99 Million as Stock Rose; Lam Research (LRCX) Shareholder James Investment Research Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 72.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 65,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 155,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96 million, up from 90,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $226.43. About 350,474 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 06/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 29/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – China’s MSCI Inclusion Is a ‘Big Change,’ Oasis’ Wheatley Says (Video); 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 22/03/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 26/03/2018 – Financial industry body presses China to further reform capital markets; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of Financial Engineering Associates Inc. to Allegro Development Corp

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 96.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 13,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 490 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88,000, down from 13,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $7.35 during the last trading session, reaching $206.28. About 1.07M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 25,623 shares to 179,388 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Treasury Bond Et (SHV).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SOXX, NVDA, AMAT, LRCX – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, ADNT, GPRO – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Lam Research Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LRCX) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 188,318 shares. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Virtu Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Globeflex Capital LP invested in 0.06% or 1,700 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 50 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory Services. 5,100 are held by E&G Lp. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Greenwood Capital Assocs Lc reported 3,561 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, L & S Advsrs has 0.77% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 31,975 shares. Iberiabank invested in 1,186 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chem Fincl Bank invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 95 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity holds 162,811 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc invested in 0% or 11 shares.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Innovator Lists the First MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets Defined Outcome Buffer ETFs on NYSE Arca – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does MSCI Inc.’s (NYSE:MSCI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 13,691 shares. Axa has invested 0.14% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Hillhouse Management Limited reported 1.06% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Dupont stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,375 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Co accumulated 7,353 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 1,887 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 500 shares. 51,145 are owned by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Advisory Service Ltd Company owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,347 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,261 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.06% or 138,902 shares.