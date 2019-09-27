Seatown Holdings Increased Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $1.77 Million as Shares Rose; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Boosted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $319,806; Stock Price Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 28,191 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 2.38M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 19,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 379,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.59 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.22M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 22,834 shares to 37,166 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,927 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

