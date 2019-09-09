Seatown Holdings Holds Position in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM); First Allied Advisory Services Stake in Centurylink (CTL) Has Upped by $603,492

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 30.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 12,700 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $158.51. About 185,009 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 47.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 50,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 156,060 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 105,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 6.91 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 9,204 shares to 4,339 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 19,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,088 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 593,928 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 1.52 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 424,242 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,993 shares. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,540 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com holds 0% or 232 shares in its portfolio. Fil reported 240 shares. 247,316 are held by Mutual Of America Limited Co. Proshare Advsr Limited Co holds 386,069 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 111,890 are held by Capstone Ltd Co. S Muoio Limited has invested 6.82% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.29M shares. Green Square Limited Liability Company invested 1.15% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sg Americas Limited Company reported 462,356 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Inc Ne has invested 2.27% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) or 90,516 shares. Aqr Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Td Asset Inc has invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Advisors Inc Ok invested in 0.59% or 43,519 shares. Bamco Ny reported 3.02 million shares. Brinker reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 3,200 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 1,891 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 9,567 shares. 12,371 are held by Granite Inv Prns Ltd Company. Bluemountain Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,463 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has 28,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).