Seatown Holdings Holding in Msci (MSCI) Boosted by $12.99 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Bk Of America (BAC) Holder Washington Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $731,670 as Share Value Declined

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 72.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 65,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96 million, up from 90,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $237.27. About 591,013 shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 12/04/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 07/05/2018 – ULRICH: ACTIVE INVESTORS LOOKING AT CHINA BEFORE MSCI INCLUSION; 18/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 12/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Goes Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – MSCI: A, B SHRS IN MSCI CHINA FREE INDEXES STARTING MAY REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Bk Of America Corp (BAC) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 25,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Bk Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares to 162,465 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VOO) by 10,881 shares to 24,261 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).