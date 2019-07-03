Seatown Holdings Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Decreased as Shares Rose; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Raised Its Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) Holding by $5.80 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 58,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 232,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, up from 173,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 1.02M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 3.03M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – ICICI: NO COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S FRAUD INVESTIGATION AGENCY; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Allegations Against ICICI Bank Pose Reputational Risks; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 06/03/2018 – DNA India: PNB case: SFIO summons ICICI chief Chanda Kocchar, Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Citrix Systems Enters Oversold Territory (CTXS) – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy As They Hit 52-Week Lows – Investorplace.com” published on June 07, 2019, Prweb.com published: “Stratodesk and NComputing Reinvent End-User Computing at LGL Recycling with Citrix Ready Workspace Hub – PR Web” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: ManTech International, Citrix Systems and Exponent – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

