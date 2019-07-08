Seatown Holdings Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Spectrum Management Group Upped Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $2.34 Million

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45M, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 10.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 77537.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,422 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $180.86. About 1.48M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 344,478 shares. Tompkins Financial, New York-based fund reported 19,216 shares. Hallmark Capital Management has 2.02% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 97,725 shares. 217,172 are held by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com. 4,553 were accumulated by Field And Main Savings Bank. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability stated it has 7,317 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Miller Inv LP holds 5,229 shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Yhb Inv Advsrs has 48,976 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.43% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 435,498 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 10,787 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Cap owns 8.96M shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Kingfisher Cap Ltd Co has invested 1.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1,200 are held by Provident Management Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 240,587 were accumulated by Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Florida-based Sabal Trust has invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,731 shares. Cap International Ltd Ca, a California-based fund reported 117,422 shares. West Oak reported 10,800 shares. Peoples Svcs Corp accumulated 41,086 shares. 486,803 are owned by Bluestein R H. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Nomura Holding has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Missouri-based Com State Bank has invested 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,759 shares. Korea Inv Corporation reported 3.33% stake. Cardinal Capital Mngmt has 80,894 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 261,841 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated reported 3.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.