Seatown Holdings Has Upped Its Fiserv (FISV) Position by $1.77 Million; Market Value Rose; Monarch Partners Asset Management Increased Its Investors Bancorp New (ISBC) Position by $1.38 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (ISBC) by 32.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 125,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 510,285 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 385,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Investors Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 1.08 million shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 9.98% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C; 26/04/2018 – Investors Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Moore Capital Management Buys 1.1% of Investors Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.85%, EST. 2.84%; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net income for the Six Months ended December 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investors Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISBC); 22/05/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 19,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 379,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.59M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 1.58M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold ISBC shares while 55 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 191.12 million shares or 3.82% less from 198.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 28,105 shares to 235,326 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,487 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,150 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $62.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,300 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).